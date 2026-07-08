Brocklands Adventure Park in Kilkhampton has been overgrown and abandoned since it closed at the end of the 2007 tourism season.
However, a planning application seeking to turn part of it into nine houses has been obtained, with the developer, Rainbow Developments, obtaining approval for an application that was first submitted in 2019.
The developer’s planning agent told Cornwall Council: “The application site is owned by Rainbow developments. The site is currently a Brownfield site incorporating a raised pond area with a former tourist miniature rail track and is bound by substantial hedging on all sides.
Previous consents have considered the relevance of the proposals, and this DAS concentrates on the variations and changes. The major change is the retention of the main recreation building and its proposed use as a nursery. This is being dealt with via a separate application.
The site is flanked by residential dwellings to the northeast, east and south of the site, with agricultural fields predominantly to the north and west. The site area is approximately 0.895 hectares and falls within the administrative boundary of Cornwall Council, sitting just outside of the current conservation area but wholly within an Area of Great Landscape Value.
“The site will be built as a residential development comprising a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bed dwellings, with the housing being two storeys nine dwellings are proposed with a mix of dwelling types.
“Each dwelling will have at least two parking spaces (200%) across the site. The adjacent nursery will provide children's care facilities, employment and financial investment.
“The level of parking provision and its location has a key influence on the form and visual quality of the development, street activity and interaction between residents and safety along with the choices that people will make in how they travel.
“The layout of the plots will provide good sized houses with well planned layouts which have access to good size gardens.”
The development will feature nine open market houses, with the developer required to pay Cornwall Council £122,400 in order so an affordable house can be built elsewhere in addition to £128,176.10 in a community infrastructure levy.
In the document detailing the reasons for approval and the conditions attached to it, Cornwall Council said the delay in approving the scheme was down to the developer, stating: “It should be noted that the application was submitted prior to the submission (and subsequent approval) of PA21/00588 and the related Section 73 applications, but has remained undetermined due to the applicant's failure to complete the Section 106 in a timely manner.”
The application was given approval subject to conditions relating to providing plans relating to drainage, prevention of an increased risk of flooding, tree protection measures, ecology, access, minimisation of contamination, sewage, and the submission of exact details relating to elevations and floor plans.
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