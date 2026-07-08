A MAN is calling for a Cornwall-wide ban on people feeding seagulls following concerns it encourages the birds to live in urban areas.
Stuart Price, who lives in Pentire in Newquay, would like to see Cornwall Council introduce a bylaw making it illegal to feed gulls when it is causing nuisance behaviour.
His call follows the realisation that there is nothing he could do about his neighbours feeding seagulls, which has led to him being reluctant to put his washing out to dry because he says his clothes regularly become covered in bird mess.
Cornwall Council can ban and penalise people for feeding seagulls in public places such as beaches, promenades, and harbours through Public Space Protection Orders but there no specific law stopping a person from feeding wild birds in their gardens.
Mr Price said: “Seagulls, big, loud, magnificent creatures, you have to admire their bold tenacity. But they are absolute hooligans.
“I have lived in Newquay for more than 25 years, right in the heart of seagull territory.
“I’ve never had any particular thoughts about feeding or not feeding seagulls, to be honest I’ve always been quite fascinated by the spectacle of a mob of seagulls descending on discarded or unattended food.
“But now I think there should be a countywide ban on feeding seagulls, to protect them from ourselves in introducing them to fast food..
“For the last six years I’ve been living between two prolific bird feeders, and my poor washing line is sandwiched in the middle.
“It’s not just the smaller birds that are being feed, but also pigeons and seagulls.
“The mess and noise of having seagulls flying back and forth over your garden or just sitting relentlessly begging for food is such a nuisance that I thought there must be some local restriction on encouraging this behaviour but there is not.
“Both neighbours are animal lovers, and neither are willing to stop.”
Mr Price believes people should follow RSPB advice, which states: “We must all stop feeding gulls both inland and in seaside towns and in our gardens if we want to recondition their current behaviour.”
He said: “Introducing wildlife to fast food is for our own gratification, reducing them to performing animals. It is not doing them any favours; we are probably killing them with kindness.
“Propping their numbers up with inappropriate food is not the answer but many people cannot help themselves which is why I feel there should be countywide ban on feeding seagulls.
“It creates unsustainable population spikes with associated noise, mess, conflict with other birds, litter, public health, damage to property, aggressive behaviour and danger to smaller animals and children.”
Pentire Cornwall councillor Joanna Kenny said: “The resident is very welcome to approach Cornwall Council with that suggestion.
“I prefer the ‘strongly advised not to’ approach, and certainly do not encourage flocks of gulls by indiscriminate feeding. We need to live in harmony with our seagulls, they are part of our environment and our heritage.”
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