RESIDENTS in Saltash have launched a petition calling on Cornwall Council to investigate the living arrangements of a convicted child sex offender who is residing close to a number of schools in the town.
The petition, titled ‘Demand Cornwall Council investigates child sex offender's living arrangements’, has been created following protests by concerned residents - where local police attended the scene - over the presence of a man who has served a prison sentence for possessing indecent images of children.
The campaign has attracted hundreds of signatures, with residents urging the local authority to consider whether alternative accommodation could be found away from schools and areas regularly used by children.
The petition states that the man’s location poses an “undeniable risk to the safety and well-being of children” and calls for Cornwall Council to review the circumstances surrounding his housing.
It says: “Cornwall Council has the power to address this issue by reviewing the conditions under which this individual is permitted to reside so near to places regularly frequented by children.
“We propose that Cornwall Council thoroughly investigates alternative accommodations for this person that would not place them in direct proximity to schools or areas with high child traffic.”
Residents behind the campaign say the individual’s proximity to local schools and routes used by children has caused significant concern among parents and members of the community.
The petition states: “This reality is incredibly disconcerting for every parent and resident who calls this town home.”
Those supporting the petition say they understand the legal complexities involved but believe the safety of children must remain the priority.
They are calling on Cornwall Council to work alongside police and community organisations to find a solution that considers both public safety and the legal rights of the individual.
Cornwall Council has been approached for comment.
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