THE death of former MP Ann Widdecombe, who has family ties to Cornwall, is being treated as suspicious by police.
A murder investigation has now been launched following the suspicious death of former MP Ann Widdecombe at her home on Dartmoor in Devon.
The 78-year-old was found dead at her home in Dartmoor having sustained “serious injuries”.
Her death was announced by her agent this morning.
Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation and are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s death.
A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place around the scene.
The public will see a significant police presence in the area today while detectives and officers conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this difficult time.
“Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened and to locate the person responsible who we believe to be a white male.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Haytor Vale, Haytor, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.
"We have an increased uniformed police presence in the area to both support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents. Anyone with concerns can speak with our officers at the scene.
“We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media. This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Ann Widdecombe.”
Ms Widdecombe, who switched allegiance from the Tories to the Brexit Party in 2019 and later to Reform UK, lived alone at her home in Haytor, where she had lived since retiring as MP for Maidstone and The Weald in 2010.
People have paid tribute to her since the news broke this morning, including a Saltash councillor.
Keith Johnson, Reform UK Cornwall councillor for Saltash Tamar, said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the 78-year-old’s passing.
“Whether you agreed with her politics or not, there is no denying that she was one of the most recognisable and fearless figures in British public life,” he said. “She spoke her mind, stood by her principles, and never shied away from defending what she believed in.
Police have set up a Major Incident Public Portal [MIPP] for information, images or footage to be submitted to us. Members of the public can also contact the teams by phone on 101 or through the website, quoting reference 50260179119 and Operation Hunlen.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
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