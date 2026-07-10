THE Library Hub in Saltash has officially reopened following a major refurbishment, marking the completion of a long-awaited project to create a modern community learning space at the heart of the town.
The transformation has seen the library redesigned to provide improved facilities, greater accessibility and more flexible spaces for residents – with Saltash Town Council describing it as a new chapter for one of the town's most valued public services.
The library, which closed earlier this year while refurbishment work was carried out, saw services temporarily relocated to Saltash Wesley Methodist Church to ensure residents could continue borrowing books and accessing support.
Among the improvements is a new accessible public toilet with baby-changing facilities, one of the most frequently requested additions by library users. The former central office has also been removed to create a larger open-plan space suitable for community events, activities and group meetings, helping establish the building as a modern learning hub.
Opening the refurbished facility, Saltash mayor Cllr Brian Stoyel reflected on the significance of the project.
“What we see today has been a long wait and a long journey for everyone, one with many challenges and opportunities along the way,” he said.
“I ask myself, what is a library? Well, it’s a depository of written books, but now also a resource of digital knowledge and experience. It should be a convivial place to meet, to share learning and appreciate other methods and words of view.
“Essentially, it is that, but we have created here a learning hub.”
Cllr Stoyel praised the determination of the town council and everyone involved in bringing the vision to life.
“The council was steadfast in its commitment to bring its vision to completion, working collaboratively with architects, builders and library staff to achieve what we see here today. We are immensely grateful to all those who have supported us, worked alongside us and contributed their expertise throughout this journey."
He said the refurbished building would provide a welcoming community space for years to come.
“This wonderful community facility is right on our doorstep. We now look forward to seeing residents and visitors alike making full use of the space. We hope it will encourage people of all ages from across Saltash and the surrounding towns to visit, connect, learn and participate in community life.”
The mayor also thanked members of the council’s library sub-committee for their dedication in delivering the project, along with fellow councillors who had supported the scheme behind the scenes.
He also paid tribute to former councillors Jean Dent, David Yates and Bill Phillips, recognising the significant part they played in helping secure and improve the library during the lengthy project.
Cllr Stoyel was joined in cutting the opening ribbon by deputy mayor and chairman of the library sub-committee, Cllr Brenda Samuels.
The reopening marks the completion of a refurbishment designed not only to modernise the building but also to strengthen its role as a vibrant community hub, ensuring Saltash Library continues to serve future generations as a place to learn, meet and connect.
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