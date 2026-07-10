St Austell Police said officers were called out by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service following a report of a person in the River Fowey.
The report came in at just after 4.30pm on Thursday, June 9.
Efforts were made to save the man’s life but they proved to be unsuccessful.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services recovered a man, aged in his 70s, from the water and attempted life-saving measures, but he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“We believe this incident to have been a tragic accident. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist teams.”
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