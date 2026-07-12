The suspect was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area on the evening of Saturday, July 11.
Police said the man, who is a white British national, remains in custody while enquiries continue.
Devon & Cornwall Police said officers were assisted by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police, who carried out the arrest on the force's behalf.
Despite the involvement of specialist officers, police stressed there is currently no information to suggest the incident is terrorism-related.
A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area this evening on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.
“The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody.
“Miss Widdecombe's family have been informed of this development.
“We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police. At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident and, as a force, we retain primacy of the investigation.”
Police said the investigation remains live and active, with no further information being released at this stage.
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