The full statement by Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, from Devon and Cornwall Police, on the investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe:
“We can confirm that a 26-year-old man was arrested at an address in Newton Abbot this afternoon on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.
“The suspect, who is a white British national, remains in police custody whilst inquiries continue.
“Officers were called to Ms Widdecombe’s home at Haytor by the ambulance service around 11.40am on Thursday, July 9.
“Sadly, 78-year-old Ms Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She sustained serious injuries.
“Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Detectives from the force major crime investigation team have launched a murder investigation and are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Widdecombe’s death.
“While… we consulted counter-terrorism policing as part of our initial inquiries, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
“A cordon remains in place at the property, while specialist officers continue forensic examinations.
“There are road closures in place around the scene and the public will see significant police activity in the area, while detectives and other officers continue house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.
“This is an extremely tragic incident. Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ms Widdecombe, at this very difficult time.
“Our murder inquiry is in its early stages but moving at significant pace and we are deploying all the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.
“While we will release further information when we are able to do so, in the meantime I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.
“That's not only potentially harmful to our investigation, but also deeply distressing to the family and friends of Ms Widdecombe.
“We've set up a major incident public portal for information. Images or footage can be submitted to us there and this can be found easily on our website.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”
* You can contact police by phone on 101 or through the police website (https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/) quoting reference 50260179119 and Operation Hunlen.
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