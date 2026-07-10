IN a police briefing being held at Middlemoor, Exeter, today (Friday, July 10) the Assistant Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed murder inquiries continue following the death of former Reform MP Ann Widdecombe, but they do not believe the incident was an act of terrorism.
Speaking to members of the press, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: "The suspect, who is a British national, remains in police custody whilst inquiries continue.
"Officers were called to Miss Widdecombe's home by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday, July 9. Sadly 78 year old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She had sustained serious injuries."
"Whilst we work closely with our partners and have consulted counter-terrorism policing as part of the initial inquiries, this incident is not being treated as terrorism.
"A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place and the public will see significant police activity in the area while detectives continue house to house, and CCTV inquiries."
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