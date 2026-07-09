UPDATE: He has been found. Police thank the public for their support.
POLICE have appealed for help to trace a man as part of investigations into a rape at a Newquay park.
Sunny Sampson, aged 23, is being sought following a serious sexual assault, which reportedly happened within the construction site of the new play park at Mount Wise Gardens on Monday, July 6, between 10pm and midnight.
He is described as a white male with very short hair.
Officers taped off a section of Mount Wise Gardens earlier this week following the incident, which reportedly happened within the construction site of the new play park at Mount Wise Gardens on Monday, July 6, between 10pm and midnight.
Crime scene guards were put place to preserve evidence and restrict access to authorised personnel following the reports of a serious sexual assault.
Two men arrested on suspicion of rape following the incident were previously released on police bail pending further inquiries. Police confirmed the two men arrested were both local and in their 20s.
A police spokesperson said: “We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sunny Sampson to assist police regarding an investigation into a serious sexual assault.
“Sunny, aged 23, is described as a white male with very short hair.
“Officers are making enquiries to locate Sunny and are asking for the public to provide any information as to his whereabouts.
“If you see him, please call 999 quoting 50260176022.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via Crimestoppers.
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