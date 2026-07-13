POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A374 near Polbathic, Torpoint.
Officers were called at around 8pm on Thursday, July 9, to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a van.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, sustained life changing injuries and was taken to hospital.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
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