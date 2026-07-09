Housebuilder Bloor Homes has submitted a pre-application request to Cornwall Council as it prepares an outline planning application for a vast residential-led development on almost 29 hectares of land between Pill Lane, Salt Mill and the River Tamar.
The proposal, which is at an early stage, would deliver around 670 homes, including affordable housing, alongside more than ten hectares of public open space, new walking and cycling links and supporting infrastructure.
If approved, the development would be almost eight times larger than the 85-home allocation already identified for part of the site in Cornwall Council's Local Plan, extending housing across additional farmland beyond the existing allocation.
Planning consultants Pegasus Group, acting on behalf of Bloor Homes, argue the expanded scheme is needed because Cornwall cannot currently demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.
The planning statement says Cornwall has just 3.8 to 3.9 years of deliverable housing land available against government requirements, creating a shortfall of around 5,570 homes across the county.
Developers believe that means national planning policy now carries greater weight than some local planning policies restricting development.
The site covers approximately 28.6 hectares of agricultural land stretching from the A38 towards the Tamar estuary. Around 16 hectares would be used for housing, with the remaining land set aside for green spaces, landscaping and ecological buffers.
The plans indicate access would be provided from Salt Mill, with improvements likely to be required to the busy junction linking Old Ferry Road, North Road and Glanville Terrace. Further transport assessments are expected before any planning application is submitted.
The proposals also include retaining existing public rights of way, creating new pedestrian and cycle routes linking the development with Saltash town centre, China Fleet Country Club, Saltmill Park and the Tamar View employment area.
Developers say the scheme has also been designed to respond to the site's landscape setting while protecting the nearby Tamar Estuaries Special Protection Area, Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Part of the land is already allocated for around 85 homes under the existing Local Plan, but Bloor Homes argues bringing the wider site forward as one comprehensive development would create better infrastructure, open space and connectivity than piecemeal development.
The company says an outline planning application will seek approval for access only, with detailed designs, landscaping, housing mix and appearance reserved for later approval.
A Planning Performance Agreement is now being sought with Cornwall Council to guide discussions before a formal application is submitted later this year.
Should the project eventually receive planning permission, it would become one of the largest housing developments proposed in Saltash since the nearby Treledan urban extension, adding hundreds of homes to the town and significantly reshaping its northern boundary.
Any future planning application will be subject to public consultation before Cornwall Council makes a decision.
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