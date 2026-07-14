RESIDENTS along the South East Cornwall coastline were treated to an unusual sight on Monday after a powerful United States Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bomber was seen flying off the coast.
The aircraft, which was taking part in a training sortie, was tracked flying at around 20,000 feet and travelling at speeds in excess of 400mph as it passed near Plymouth before continuing its flight.
Open-source flight tracking platforms, including Flightradar24, were used by aviation enthusiasts to monitor the bomber's progress throughout the mission, with many taking to social media to share screenshots and discuss the rare appearance.
The aircraft is understood to have departed from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which has become a key operating base for visiting US Air Force bomber aircraft.
RAF Fairford has seen a significant increase in American military activity since March, following the outbreak of the America-Iran war. Since then, US bombers have regularly arrived and departed from the Gloucestershire airbase, becoming an increasingly familiar sight in skies across southern England.
Although Monday’s flight attracted attention from residents in Cornwall and Devon, the sortie is understood to have been a routine training mission, with no indication of any operational activity over the region.
Built by Boeing, the B-1B Lancer is one of the most capable aircraft in the US Air Force fleet. Nicknamed ‘The Bone’ – a reference to the aircraft’s designation of B-One – it weighs around 86 tonnes and is the fastest bomber operated by the service.
The aircraft is capable of reaching speeds exceeding 900mph and is equipped with sophisticated radar and GPS targeting systems. It also features electronic jamming equipment, radar warning receivers and decoy systems designed to improve its survivability in hostile environments.
While military aircraft are not uncommon over the region, sightings of a B-1B Lancer remain relatively rare, making Monday's flypast a memorable spectacle for aviation enthusiasts.
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