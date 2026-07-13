A CORNWALL councillor has expressed concern following the news that the region’s council-run car parks will soon no longer accept cash payments.
The move comes as part of money-saving measures from Cornwall Council, which claims that the change will save £80,000 each year.
The local authority says that almost 90 per cent of transactions are made using card payments, through the JustPark app or Buzzpay website. Drivers will be able to continue to pay for their parking at the payment machine using a debit or credit card, contactless payment or mobile phone.
Those who prefer to pay by cash will be able to continue to do so, with coin payments to be accepted in one car park in each community.
Dan Rogerson, Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, said: “It currently costs around £100,000 a year to collect, transport and process cash from the 138 council car parks which accept cash and card. This is money that could be far better spent on maintaining our car parks and wider highway network.
“While most users pay to park either by card, online or with their mobile phone, there remain around 12 per cent who pay by cash, which is why we’ll be keeping that option in 43 car parks across Cornwall. We’ve reviewed cash usage levels, accessibility and location to ensure that drivers who want to pay by cash can continue to do so in each town, in Truro and at other locations where we have just the one car park.”
However, Cornwall councillor Adrian Parsons (Altarnun and Stoke Climsland) said he fears the move could cause further harm to town centres across the region.
Speaking to us, he said: “The decision to remove cash payments from some of Cornwall Council's car parks does concern me, as it may not be the most inclusive approach. Many people, for a variety of reasons, prefer to pay with cash and should not be judged for doing so.
“Some may now choose to pay by card, while others may decide to park elsewhere. It will be interesting to see whether the anticipated savings ultimately result in increased revenue, as has been suggested.”
Though, Cllr Parson’s main concern is that moves such as this could push visitors, which provide vital funds to local businesses, elsewhere.
He continued: “Hopefully, this change will not cause further harm to our town centres by driving even more people towards retail parks and shopping centres, where parking can be less of a hassle.”
Residents across the region have historically expressed the same worry, particularly when it comes to the price of parking in council car parks. Previously campaigners in Launceston have fought for cheaper parking in an effort to encourage local shopping.
Last summer, one concerned resident managed to convince Cornwall Council to implement three hours of affordable parking in one of Launceston’s car parks to provide relief for local businesses. Now, many will be hoping, much like Cllr Parsons, that these changes don’t have the opposite effect.
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