WITH scorching temperatures hitting the Duchy, fire crews have been battling blazes throughout the region, as fires take hold.
Three days and three fires was what faced a number of firefighting crews recently, with several teams collaborating in an effort to battle blazes across the region.
The busy period began on July 10, where one appliance from Launceston Community Fire Station was mobilised to assist crews from Liskeard Community Fire Station and Bodmin Community Fire Station at a large outbuilding fire.
The following day, was another group effort, with the Launceston crew alongside teams from Callington Community Fire Station, Liskeard Community Fire Station and Tavistock Community Fire Station, being called into action following reports of a fire in a farm workshop.
However, despite two days of firefighting, it was July 12 which saw the largest blaze, resulting in a cross-county effort to bring the situation under control.
At 11.38am, both appliances from Launceston’s fire station, together with crews from Callington, Bodmin, Liskeard and several appliances from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, were mobilised to a tractor fire in a field.
The incident saw baled straw catch fire, resulting in the spread of the blaze throughout the field - even putting the farm itself at risk.
Commenting on the situation, a spokesperson from Launceston Community Fire Station said: “The fire quickly spread to the straw being baled, before extending across a further three straw fields and nearby hedgerows, threatening the farm itself.
“All crews involved worked tirelessly in extremely challenging temperatures to bring the incident under control, preventing further spread and successfully extinguishing the fire.
“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take extra care during this period of hot, dry weather, as the risk of fire remains exceptionally high.”
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