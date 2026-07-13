A SCHOOL learning trust in Cornwall has announced it is set to dissolve following a decision by its trustees.
It has been revealed today that Athena Learning Trust is set to transfer its schools to an alternative trust, in order ‘to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for [the] schools and the communities they serve.’
The schools in the trust include Altarnun Primary School, Egloskerry Primary School, Launceston Primary School, Atlantic Academy, Bideford College, Launceston College, Pool Academy, The Ilfracombe Academy and Camborne Science & International Academy.
In a letter to parents Elaine Marshall, chair of trustees, explained: “Following careful consideration of the trust's current position, and having listened closely to both the positive voices and those who have expressed dissatisfaction with the Trust, Trustees have agreed that change is needed to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for our schools and the communities they serve.
“Therefore, the Trustees have decided to work with the Department for Education to identify alternative trusts to which our schools could transfer. In the meantime, we will continue to work alongside strategic partners in education, our staff and our communities to support the education of all our children in the best way we can. This decision has been made with one overriding priority: securing the strongest possible future for the children in our schools.”
It comes after months in the spotlight following significant concern surrounding the trust’s approach to teaching and discipline. The trust has even been featured in conversations at Cornwall Council, with councillors expressing their concern at trust systems.
Following the decision, the board of trustees has reassured parents ‘there are no immediate changes for students, parents or staff’ at this time.
“We understand that this news may raise questions. At this stage, there are no immediate changes for students, parents or staff, and no decisions have been made about which trusts individual schools may join,” Ms Marshall continued. “This process will take a significant period of time to work through. Any future arrangements will be subject to a thorough process led in partnership with the Department for Education, to ensure that any organisation considered is well placed to support our schools and their communities.
“For students, school life continues as normal.Our focus remains firmly on providinga really positive education, supporting wellbeing and ensuring every child can thrive.”
The news has been welcomed by North Cornwall MP, Ben Maguire. The MP’s constituency includes Launceston College, a trust school which has been at the heart of much of the discussion.
Commenting, Mr Maguire said: "This is a significant step forward for Launceston College, and one that concerned parents and pupils that I've met have been calling for. I spoke with many of these families over the last year who shared really quite worrying experiences, and I've worked to ensure their voices were heard at the highest levels in Parliament.
"While there is still a long way to go, this decision certainly represents progress. I want to thank everyone who came forward to share their experiences, and I know how hard the impact has been on them affected by problems at the College.
"Now, I'll keep working closely with pupils and parents, as well as the Department for Education and other representatives across this process, to make sure students receive the highest quality education and support."
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