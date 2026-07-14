A CORNISH holiday park has been forced to set the record straight after “misinformation” began to circulate online that they were accommodating a group of illegal migrants.
The controversy began after a video was published on social media by a member of the public who was staying at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe last weekend.
The video, which showed a group of visitors at the site, caused an outcry online as viewers believed that those being filmed were ‘illegal migrants’ who had been welcomed into the holiday park.
Following the negative reaction on social media, Tencreek felt forced to release a statement confirming that the visitors were in fact a group of holidaymakers who had come from London to visit Cornwall by coach.
In the statement, the holiday park also expressed their disappointment that the group had been subject to ‘inaccurate assumptions’ and that members of the reception staff had received abuse from members of the public who had been misinformed.
A spokesperson from Tencreek said: “We are aware of misinformation circulating online regarding a recent coach visit to our park.
“The visitors in question were a group of holidaymakers from London enjoying a coach tour of Cornwall. Their itinerary included stops in Newquay and Looe, and they continued their journey as planned following their visit with us.
“Unfortunately, inaccurate assumptions have been made about this group on social media. These claims are entirely unfounded. The group conducted themselves respectfully throughout their visit and were simply enjoying a day out in Cornwall, as thousands of visitors do each year.
“Since this misinformation began circulating, our reception team has received a high volume of calls, some of which have included inappropriate and abusive language. Our staff are here to support guests and should not be subjected to this behaviour.
“We would encourage anyone engaging with or sharing content online to ensure information is accurate before drawing conclusions.”
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