PROPOSALS that would have seen the introduction of large ‘city style’ digital advertising boards in Liskeard have been withdrawn by the applicant.
The proposals would have seen the installation of what the Urban Innovation Company, the applicant described as ‘smart hubs with integrated digital screens’.
Two screens would have been located on opposite side of the road adjacent to the Post Office on The Parade on Barras Street in the town.
In the application, the applicant explained how the smart hubs work, stating that it would provide a range of amenities to Liskeard residents, with the free at the point of use services being paid for through the display of digital advertisements.
In their planning application, the Urban Development Company said the advertisements displayed are required to pay for the upkeep of the digital LED boards, which the company says also offer a range of community amenities, including a public access defibrillator, WiFi and donation of advertising time to local groups.
They added: “The design of the Pulse Smart Hubs has been developed over time and is a high quality, multifunctional piece of street furniture which maximises the services available to the public within a footprint smaller than a traditional public call box.
“The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and provision of open-source data provide endless potential applications that will see the use of the Hub evolve. The two proposed digital displays form part of the offer to local stakeholders and will be made available for a wide range of public uses.
“They are a key element of the proposal as they will support the advertising required to make the scheme viable without any capital or revenue costs to the council or the public.”
An accompanying planning statement said that the proposals were developed in partnership with several local bodies, stating: “The proposed location and installation of the Hub has been developed in collaboration with Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Cornwall Designing Out Crime Officers and Cornwall County Council and Community Safety Partnership and is supported by Liskeard Town Council.
“The proposals are very strongly supported by the Safer Cornwall Partnership which recognises that the Hubs will deliver a range of benefits for residents, businesses and visitors to Cornwall.”
However, a month after that statement was issued, Liskeard Town Council when asked to consider the planning application objected to the plans for the smart hubs in Liskeard, telling Cornwall Council: “The committee Resolved that the Town Council object to the application due to its visually obtrusive structure as per policy TC9 of the Liskeard Neighbourhood Development Plan.
“Clarification of the proposed location is required, and the hub may obstruct and narrow pavements, conflicting with active travel priorities.”
The withdrawn plans mean that the applicant will need to submit a new planning application were they to revisit their proposals.
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