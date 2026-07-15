POLICE are appealing for information after an elderly woman was bitten by a dog in Hayle.
The 81-year-old local woman sustained a serious leg injury when she was attacked along a footpath by the play park near Hayle Recreational Ground on Sunday, April 24, at 3.20pm
She was walking her own dog at the time of the incident. The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released but is still receiving medical treatment for her wound.
It was reported the dog involved in the attack was on a lead at the time. The dog has been described as a Labrador type of breed and was light beige/golden in colour.
The owner of the dog is described as a woman in her late 30s to early 40s of slim build with short hair.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of an elderly woman who sustained a serious leg injury after being bitten by a dog in Hayle and are appealing for more information.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101 or the force website quoting reference number 5026010528.
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