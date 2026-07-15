A MAN from Liskeard was jailed after appearing at Truro Crown Court on July 9 for numerous offences of theft, breaches of court orders and an assault.
Darren Tomkiss, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard, changed his plea to guilty on charges of assaulting a man at Sainsburys in Bodmin on February 3.
He was also charged with a number of thefts from across the length and breadth of Bodmin. These included making off without paying for a £50 taxi fare from St Dominics Close, Bodmin to Truro on February 3.
He also stole alcohol worth £90, £92 and £73 from Sainsburys on January 30, February 2 and 3, stole alcohol from Asda in Bodmin on January 29, took cosmetics worth nearly £140 from Boots in Bodmin and beer from Spar in Bodmin on January 23.
Adding to the list, he was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order when he went to Boots and Spar in Rock Lane, Bodmin on January 23 and Sainsburys and Asda in Bodmin on January 29, February 2 and 3.
Tomkiss was given a 15-month prison sentence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.