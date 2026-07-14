POLICE are appealing for information after a vintage Ford Escort was destroyed in a suspected arson attack near Liskeard.
Emergency services were called to Turnpike Place, Lamellion, at around 6am on Saturday, July 11, after the classic vehicle was found ablaze.
Firefighters from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and tackled the fire before contacting Devon and Cornwall Police.
The Ford Escort was extensively damaged in the incident and officers have launched an investigation into the suspected arson.
Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.
Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260181052.
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