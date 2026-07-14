POLICE are appealing for information after a man died in a road traffic collision near Cornwall Airport Newquay.
The driver of a Kia Picanto, a man in his 70s from Wadebridge, was pronounced deceased at the scene following the two-vehicle collision involving a Peugeot, which happened at Carnanton, close to the airport front on Monday, July 13, at around 1.45pm.
The Kia passenger and the Peugeot driver, both adult females, were taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision or anybody with relevant dash-cam to make contact.
“Officers would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.”
Anyone with information can telephone the police via 101 or the police website quoting reference number 50260183307.
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