THREE men have now been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Newquay park.
The three local men in their 20s have been released on police bail pending further inquiries following the alleged incident, which happened within Mount Wise Gardens on Monday, July 6, between 10pm and midnight.
Officers taped off a section where a new play park is being built to protect evidence from being contaminated or destroyed following the reports of a serious sexual assault.
Crime scene guards were also put in place.
A police spokesperson said: “Three local men in their 20s arrested on suspicion of rape in connection to the incident have been released on police bail. The victim continues to be supported while enquiries continue.”
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Investigating officers are asking anybody with information to call 101 or visit the police website quoting reference 5026017602.
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