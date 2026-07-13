MOTORISTS are being warned to expect significant delays on the Tamar Bridge later this month as a planned protest over toll charges is set to disrupt one of the region’s busiest transport routes.
Tamar Crossings has issued a travel warning ahead of a demonstration by the Tamar Toll Action Group on Saturday, July 25, advising bridge users to plan ahead, allow extra time for journeys and consider alternative arrangements where possible.
The protest is expected to involve large slow-moving vehicles travelling across the north cantilever from Saltash to Plymouth, with disruption anticipated from around 1pm.
Tamar Crossings said the event is likely to have a significant impact on bridge users and the wider local community, with the crossing being a vital route for thousands of daily journeys, including commuters, businesses, public transport and emergency services.
A Tamar Crossings spokesperson said: “We recognise and respect the right to peaceful protest and are communicating with those involved to ensure a safe demonstration.
“We want to inform our other users of the significant disruption this protest is likely to cause for bridge users and the wider local community, to allow those with time-sensitive journeys the opportunity to make alternative travel plans.”
The organisation said it is working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police, National Highways, emergency services and partner agencies to help manage the impact of the protest.
The spokesperson added: “We want to reassure users we are working closely with emergency services, partner agencies and National Highways to help minimise disruption as far as possible and maintain safe access for emergency vehicles throughout the day.”
The warning comes as the protest coincides with Saltash Regatta and the first day of the summer holidays, meaning traffic levels in the area are expected to be significantly higher than normal.
A Tamar Crossings spokesperson added: “We are putting plans in place to help keep anyone attending the protest and other members of the public safe. This includes closing our public car park to vehicles for the duration of the protest to minimise the risk of pedestrian and vehicular interactions.”
The Tamar Toll Action Group says the demonstration is aimed at highlighting concerns over toll charges and calling for “cheaper tolls for locals”, alongside renewed government action on funding.
Campaigners will gather at Alexandra Square in Saltash from 12.30pm before beginning a march across the south cantilever at 1pm. HGVs displaying banners in support of the campaign are expected to travel across the north cantilever at walking pace.
Organisers have apologised in advance for any disruption and are asking motorists to avoid the north crossing between approximately 12.45pm and 2pm.
They say the protest will call for “meaningful change”, including progress on securing government funding and reducing costs for local users.
Local MPs, members of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee and Tamar Crossings officers have been invited to attend the event and speak to demonstrators.
Tamar Crossings is urging all users to check for the latest travel updates before setting off and to expect delays throughout the afternoon.
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