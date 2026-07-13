RESIDENTS across South East Cornwall are being urged to stay on their guard after police received reports of suspected rogue traders targeting homes with unsolicited offers of gardening work.
Devon and Cornwall Police are reminding householders never to feel pressured into agreeing to work from unexpected doorstep callers, warning that rogue traders often use convincing sales tactics to secure work before demanding payment for poor-quality, overpriced or unnecessary jobs.
Officers are advising residents not to accept offers made on the doorstep or rely solely on social media recommendations, glossy leaflets or professional-looking websites without carrying out their own research.
Instead, homeowners should obtain at least three written quotes from reputable businesses, ask friends and family for recommendations and check traders' credentials before agreeing to any work. Police also recommend asking for contact details, proof of public liability insurance, relevant qualifications and, where appropriate, a waste carrier's licence.
Residents are urged never to pay cash upfront, transfer money before work begins or allow themselves to be taken to a bank to withdraw funds. They should also remember that many doorstep contracts come with a 14-day cooling-off period.
If someone calls unexpectedly and there are any doubts about their identity or intentions, police say residents should not open the door or feel under any obligation to engage with them. Anyone claiming to be working on behalf of Cornwall Council or another organisation should be independently verified before any agreement is made.
The warning follows reports of cold callers offering gardening services, with incidents recently reported in Torpoint. Police say there have also been similar reports in the Liskeard and Callington areas.
Anyone who suspects rogue traders are operating in their neighbourhood is urged to contact police on 101 or report the matter to Trading Standards. If possible, residents should note descriptions of those involved and any vehicle registration numbers.
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