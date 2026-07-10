TORPOINT Community College has launched a formal consultation on proposals to close its sixth form from September 2027, citing falling student numbers and growing concerns over the long-term sustainability of post-16 education.
The consultation, which runs until July 24, is seeking views on proposals to discontinue post-16 provision and formally change the college's age range from 11-18 to 11-16.
College leaders have stressed no final decision has yet been made and are encouraging parents, carers, students, staff and the wider community to have their say before Cornwall Council, which will act as the decision-maker, considers the proposal.
In a statement, the college said its governing body had agreed to move to a statutory consultation following a detailed review of sixth form provision.
The review examined student and parent feedback, curriculum breadth, student experience, financial sustainability and the availability of alternative post-16 providers within travelling distance of Torpoint.
According to the college, a sustained decline in the number of students choosing to remain at the college after Year 11 has made it increasingly difficult to offer a broad curriculum while maintaining a financially viable sixth form.
Headteacher Dr Jeremy Plumb said the proposal had been developed with students’ best interests at its heart.
Writing to parents and carers, he said: “It is important to emphasise that no final decision has been made at this stage. This consultation provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to share their views before any determination is reached.”
He said the review had shown student demand was currently very low, the curriculum had become increasingly limited because of small cohort sizes, and the long-term sustainability of sixth form provision was becoming increasingly uncertain.
If the proposal is ultimately approved, the changes would come into effect from September 2027.
The college has reassured families that current sixth form students will not be affected. Those already enrolled will complete their courses without disruption and no student will be required to move elsewhere during their programme of study.
Dr Plumb also confirmed careers education, advice and guidance would continue, with pupils receiving one-to-one support as they consider colleges, sixth forms, apprenticeships and other post-16 opportunities.
The college says a number of well-established providers are already chosen by many Torpoint students, including City College Plymouth, Callywith College, Duchy College and local grammar schools.
As part of the consultation, a public stakeholder meeting led by members of the college’s senior leadership team and governors will take place on Wednesday, July 15, giving residents, parents and staff an opportunity to ask questions and express their views.
The consultation closes on Friday, July 24, with all responses to be carefully considered before Cornwall Council makes its final decision.
Dr Plumb said the college remained proud of its sixth form and the role it had played over many years.
He added: “We are committed to ensuring that any future decisions are made thoughtfully, transparently, and with students' best interests at the centre.”
The college has also confirmed proposal documents and consultation responses can be viewed and submitted through Cornwall Council’s online consultation portal.
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