A CAR park run by the town council in St Austell will continue to take cash.
The town council has made the announcement regarding Priory Car Park following the news that Cornwall Council will no longer take cash in the majority of its car parks from next month.
Town clerk David Pooley said: “St Austell town councillors acknowledge the importance of customers having a choice of how they wish to pay for their parking and being able to use cash is very important for some people.
“As well as cash, customers can also pay by contactless or the web-based system Buzz Pay. Funds from the car park are used to help pay for improving and maintaining services in St Austell.”
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