A SIGNIFICANT number of roads in mid Cornwall are set to have their speed limits changed as part of a Cornwall Council scheme to introduce 20 miles per hour zones across the Duchy.
At present, the scheme is being rolled out across Cornwall area-by-area and the majority of the new restrictions are located in the Mid Cornwall area.
“These orders consolidate and amend various existing Speed Limit provisions within settlements in this area, imposing a 20 mph Speed Limit in the main residential locations. Buffer zones will also be implemented leading up to these, where deemed necessary.
“The roads affected by the orders, including roads subject to existing provisions which have been consolidated, are detailed below. Each road is listed under any relevant new or consolidated speed limit restrictions which are proposed along its length.
“Maps showing full details of the Orders' effects and other relevant documentation are available for public inspection during normal office hours at Reception, New County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro, TR1 3AY.
“Alternatively, please visit www.letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/transport, email [email protected] or telephone 01872 327250 to obtain further information.
Fowey
Access to Industrial Estate and garages rear of Windmill House; Access to Rosemullion and Beam Ends; Access to slipway from Passage Street; Access to slipways from Station Road; Access to tennis courts and rear of 1 to 19 Park Road; Access to tennis courts rear ofTavern Barn; Access to Trecarol; Albert Quay; Briarfield; Browns Hill;
Carne Close; Cobbs Well; Cobbs Well Hill; Customs House Hill; Dag lands Road; Du Maurier Drive; Esplanade; Fore Street; Gallants Drive; Green Lane; Hanson Drive; Heyl View; Hill Hay Close;
Langurtho Road; Lankelly Lane; Lantic Road; Lostwithiel Street; Market Street; New Road Hill; North Street; Park Road; Passage Lane; Passage Street; Pentreath Close; Pikes Hill; Place Road; Quiller Couch Way;
Rashleigh Lane; Rawlings Lane; Readymoney Road; Rose Hill; Saffron Close; South Street; St Fimbarrus Road; Station Road; Tavern Barn; The Esplanade; Tower Park; Town Quay; Trafalgar Square; Vicarage Meadow; Walmsley Lane; Webb Street; Windmill.
Golant
Church Hill; Downs Hill; Fore Street; Road from Fore Street to railway; School Hill; Tan hay Lane; Water Lane.
Lanlivery
Access to The Hall; Poltip; Road from junction of Pennant and Snow Hill to junction south of Churchtown Farm; Road from Loving Lane to Powderham Castle; Road northbound from The Crown to Snow Hill; Thomas Bullock Close.
Lerryn
Collon Field; Fore Street; Lerryn View; Road from Bridge House to The Nook; Road from Fore Street to junction east of Highgate; Road from Fore Street to Harris's Orchard; Road from junction north of Colwood Cottage to Avon Dale;
Road from junction north of Lerryn View to Yonder Cottage; Road from Lerryn Hill to Harris's Orchard; Road from The Cott to River View; Road from The Old Mill to Alms Villa; Road from The Old Mill to junction west of Blackdown Cottage; The Orchard.
Lostwithiel
Variable 20mph/40mph Speed Limit Grenville Road.
20mph Speed Limit Albert Terrace; Barn Park; Bartholomews Meadow; Bodmin Hill; Bownder Lowen; Butts Park;
Carbes Lane; Cardinham Close; Castle Hill; Castle View; Church Lane; Coffa Bridge Close; Coffee Lake Meadow; Cott Road; Couchwell Lane; Coulsons Park;
Dark Lane; Duke Street; Edgcumbe Road; Fore Street; Fortescue Place; Gilbury Hill;
Grenville Meadows; Grenville Road; Guildhall Lane; King Street; Knights Court; Lanwithan Close; Lanwithan Road; Liddicoat Road;
Meadow Breeze; Mill Hill; Mill ham Lane; Monmouth Lane; Mount Pleasant Place; North Street; Old Grammar School Court; Old Orchard; Parade Square; Park Road; Pendour Park; Penhallow; Polscoe Road;
Quay Street; Queen Street; Reeds Park; Restormel Road; Road from Tanhouse Road to Shute Hill; Robartes Terrace; Rose Hill; Shute Hill; South Street; St Georges Park; Summers Street;
Tanhouse Road; Terras Hill; The Brambles; The Moors; The Parade; The Square; Trewithan Pare; Uzella Park; Victoria.
Luxulyan and Rosemellyn
Access from St Su lien; Access to China Clay Works; Access to houses south of tunnel from junction east of St Cyors Cottage; Access to Ye Old Mill; Beswetherick Field; Road from Hill Bunkers to post office at Luxulyan; Road from junction South of Roseney Mill to Gattys Bridge; Road from junction west of Kings Acre to Rosemelling; Road from Treskilling to Bridges; Rosevale Gardens; St Cyriac; St Julitta; St Sulien.
Polkerris
Lane from Penellick Cottage to Polkerris. Derestricted Road !National Speed Limit! Lane from Penellick Cottage to Polkerris.
St Blazey, Par and Tywardreath
Aberdeen Close; Anjardyn Place; Ash Close; Ash Grove; Austen Close;
Bal Jinjy Close; Belmont Street; Biscovey Road; Bobs Road;
Castledore Road; Chapel Road; Chapel Terrace; Church Street, Tywardreath; Chyandor Close; Cornhill Road;
Deeble Drive; Doubletrees; Doubletrees Court; Dunmere Close;
Eastcliffe Road; Eden Close; Elderfield Close;
Fore Street. Tywardreath; Fortune Drive; Glenview;
Harbour Road; Helleur Close; Hillside Avenue; Kilhallon Woodlands;
Lamellyn Road; Landreath Place; Legion Lane; Lesnewth;
Manor View; Meadow Drive; Moorland Road; Mount Bennett Road; Mount Crescent; Mount Pleasant; Mount Road; Mount Terrace; Mountside Road; North Street;
Old Roselyon Crescent; Old Roselyon Road;
Par Green; Par Lane; Pembroke Close; Penarwyn Road; Penarwyn Woods; Penstrasse Place; Poldrea; Polgover Way; Polgrean Place; Polharmon Close; Polmear Pare;; Polpey Lane, Tywardreath; Priory Close; Priory Lane;
Road from A390 at bridge crossing to Sams Lane; Robins Close; School Close;
Sea View Terrace; South park Road; Southview Road; St Annes Road; St Benedicts Place; St Blazey Road; St Marys Road; St Sampsons Close; Station Road; Swallowfield Close;
Tehidy Road; The Consuls; Tredenham Close; Treffry Way; Trenant Road; Trenython Road; Treryn Close; Trevance Park; Trevarweneth Road; Tywardreath Hill;
Upper Eastcliffe Road; Upper Polmear; Vicarage Lane; Vicarage Road; Vine Place; Well Street; William West Road; Wilson Way; Wood Lane; Woodland Avenue.
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