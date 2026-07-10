YEAR 11 students from Penrice Academy in St Austell travelled to the north coast of Cornwall for their much-anticipated prom celebration.
The big evening at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay featured excitement, elegance and a touch of glamour as the students gathered to reflect on their years at the secondary school.
The youngsters arrived in style with various modes of transport as their friends, family members and staff watched on.
One of the highlights of the evening was the traditional ballroom dancing, which was followed by a meal, speeches and a disco.
A spokesperson said: “The prom provided a fitting end to the students’ time at the academy, celebrating their achievements and friendships while looking forward to the bright futures that await them.”
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