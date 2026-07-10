ONE of Cornwall’s biggest and best-loved summer events returns tomorrow as the 121st Liskeard Show welcomes visitors to Merrymeet for a packed day of entertainment, competitions, displays and family fun.
Taking place at The Showground, Merrymeet, near Liskeard, the show promises to celebrate the very best of farming, food, community and countryside life.
After months of planning and preparation, organisers are ready to open the gates at 9am and welcome thousands of visitors for a full day of activities, with the show continuing until 5pm.
From livestock and equine competitions to shopping, local produce, children’s entertainment, live music and a packed Main Ring programme, there will be something for visitors of all ages.
The showground will feature more than 150 trade stands, with a further 100-plus exhibitors inside marquees, offering everything from local crafts and products to food, drink and countryside-related displays.
Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of attractions throughout the day, including displays from the Tamar Historical Transport Club, which returns with an impressive collection of vehicles. Owners will be on hand to share the stories behind their treasured cars and machines.
The Main Ring will provide a full schedule of entertainment, with attractions including horse driving, motorcycle displays, tug of war competitions and plenty more action throughout the day.
Due to the recent hot weather, organisers have made some changes to this year’s event to ensure the safety and welfare of visitors, exhibitors and animals.
The Dog Show has been cancelled, along with Terrier Racing and the Duchy Working Dog Club display in the main ring. However, visitors will still have plenty to look forward to, including the Musical Tractors bringing their unique performance to the showground, as well as the “fastest tractor race ever”.
A large empty marquee will also be available on site, providing a shaded area where visitors can take a break from the sunshine or enjoy picnics, while livestock exhibitors have been informed of additional facilities and advised on precautions to help animals cope with the warm conditions.
Organisers are encouraging visitors to come prepared, with sun cream, hats and plenty of water recommended for a day outdoors.
Families will also be able to enjoy the popular Children’s Entertainment Marquee, including free science sessions in the Science Booth. Children can book free slots on the day for a Sherbet Making Workshop at 11am, a Condensed Show at 1pm and another Sherbet Making Workshop at 3pm. Each session offers hands-on activities, with children able to make their own fizzy sherbet to enjoy afterwards.
Free buses will also run throughout the day, making it easier for visitors to reach the show. Services will leave from Liskeard Railway Station, with pick-ups at Station Road Car Park, The Parade and Luxstowe Vets.
The buses will run every half hour from 9am, with the last bus leaving the show at 5.30pm. Organisers advise visitors to arrive early, as services are expected to be particularly busy between 10am and midday.
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