A HISTORIC church in Saltash has appealed for the public’s help after one of its treasured stained glass windows was damaged in what is believed to have been an act of vandalism.
St Stephen’s by Saltash Church says the stained glass window above the altar was broken in what appears to have been an attack from outside, believed to have happened around June 16.
The window holds special significance for the church. It was installed after the Second World War to replace an earlier window that had been destroyed during bombing raids and has formed part of the church's history for generations.
In a statement, Saltash Team Ministry said seeing the window damaged once again was “deeply saddening”.
The latest incident comes amid a series of acts of vandalism affecting the historic church in recent weeks.
Church leaders say each incident is placing additional strain on the Grade I listed building, which is already facing major financial pressures.
As well as requiring urgent roof repairs, the church must now arrange for specialist experts to assess the damage to the stained glass before restoration work can begin.
The full cost of the repairs is not yet known, but officials fear it will add significantly to the already considerable expense of maintaining the centuries-old place of worship.
Saltash Team Ministry is now urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around the church to police.
A spokesperson said: “This is not an isolated incident. In recent weeks, St Stephen’s has suffered several acts of vandalism, each one adding pressure to a building that is already struggling.
“We are asking our community to be vigilant. If you see any suspicious activity around the church, please contact the police immediately. Your eyes and awareness make a real difference in helping us protect this place of worship, history and community life.”
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