CORNWALL Council has approved proposals to amalgamate two Torpoint schools into a single all-through school.
The merger of Torpoint Nursery and Infant School (TNIS) and Carbeile Junior School is set to transform primary education in the town and will bring the infant and junior schools together under a new structure.
The council’s proposal will see TNIS buildings close, with Carbeile accommodating displaced pupils on it’s existing junior school site. Approval of the amalgamation remains conditional until planning permission for a new entrance and additional car parking at Carbeile is granted.
Earlier this year, the council staged three meetings on the proposed amalgamation, with parents, carers, staff, governors and residents attending the sessions that saw council representatives explain the merger plans and answer questions face to face.
For many in Torpoint, these meetings were a chance to influence proposals that could reshape how local children are educated for years to come.
The council had reviewed several options for the future of education in the town, including keeping the current structure, relocating provision and creating a new academy arrangement, before directing their focus on to the amalgamation proposal.
The news of the merger has fuelled speculation online about what will happen to the historic TNIS buildings, with the Albion Road site’s future remaining open.
In a statement released on Torpoint Nursery and Infant School’s Facebook page, headteacher Danielle Kellond confirmed that no decision has been taken about what the future holds for the buildings.
Mrs Kellond is hopeful though that they will be “preserved and utilised as a valuable community asset”, but did express that the decision on what happens to them is out of her hands.
She added: “This proposal is not a reflection of the quality of education in either school. Instead, it is a response to the changing needs of our community. Like many areas across the country, Torpoint has experienced a sustained decline in birth rates, resulting in significantly fewer children entering primary education.
“With Torpoint Nursery and Infant School currently operating at around half capacity, we must ensure that the funding available is used where it has the greatest impact - supporting children in the classroom rather than maintaining underused buildings.”
“While there is understandable sadness at the thought of such an important chapter coming to a close, we also see an exciting opportunity ahead. Throughout the transition, our priority will be to ensure that children continue to feel safe, supported and happy in school.
“We will work closely with staff, governors, families and pupils to plan carefully for the future, preserving what is best about both schools while creating new opportunities for children to learn, achieve and belong.”
Local councillor Rob Parsonage, who believes that the merger will be “the beginning of a new era” for Torpoint, is working with Cornwall Planning, school leaders, the Carbeile Board of Governors and parents to address any concerns that are raised during this transformation.
He said: "This is one of the most significant decisions affecting our community in recent years. Torpoint Nursery and Infant School has served generations of local families and is deeply embedded within the community.
"This is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning of a new era, one that will be defined by the people of Torpoint. I will lead a stakeholder engagement process to seek the community's views on how these historic buildings might be used for future generations, and I will be looking to you for your support."
"Torpoint deserves high quality education and genuine long term investment. I will scrutinise every stage of implementation to ensure the commitments made today are delivered."
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