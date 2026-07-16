IN LIGHT of the news that one of the region’s most controversial learning academies is set to dissolve, one Cornwall councillor has said that the stories he heard about the treatment of students will stay with him for ‘a long time’.
Earlier this week, Athena Learning Trust revealed that a decision had been made by its board of trustees to transfer control of its schools to an alternative trust, in order ‘to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for [the] schools and the communities they serve.’
It came after months in the spotlight after parents compared the treatment of their children to that of a ‘prison’. During that time, Cornwall councillors, Adrian Parsons (Altarnun and Stoke Climsland) and James Ball (Camborne Roskear and Tuckingmill) were at the heart of discussions, leading the charge for debate on the nature of academy trust structures at full council.
Following the news, the pair have given their reactions.
Cllr Ball told us: “I welcome the decision taken by the trust to find a new trust for the schools in the areas. I wish to thank the Athena trust to listening to parents, carers, young people, and local representatives to ensure the best possible outcome.
“I understand this could be an unsettling time for everyone, but we will continue to work with all to ensure a smooth transition and continue to make education a priority. “
Cllr Parsons has expressed how the stories he heard have affected him, and how ‘children within the Launceston catchment deserve better’.
He said: “After the past few years of hearing stories of heartbreak and struggle slowly emerging regarding the way education was delivered within the Athena Multi-Academy Trust, there was only so much that people could take before the situation eventually imploded.
“Initially, it took the courage of the parents whose children were most affected to speak out. Their voices opened the door to the scrutiny that was so clearly needed. From my conversations with the new CEO, Mark Blackman, and with representatives from Cornwall Council, it became apparent that things had gone too far for the trust to recover in its existing form.
“The inevitable has now happened. Athena is being wound down, and the schools involved are faced with the challenge of finding new trusts to join.
“The stories I heard about the treatment of some children with SEND as well as the hours of education lost by some pupils through extended periods in reflection, will stay with me for a long time. This is an area where important lessons must be learned.
“Deep down, I do question why the situation was allowed to continue for so long. However, while there were undoubtedly serious failings, it is also important to recognise that there were positives, and those should not be lost in the fallout.
“The question now is: where do we go from here? The Department for Education must identify suitable trusts willing to take on these schools, and I expect our local authority to take its responsibilities in this process seriously. There are times when I believe Cornwall Council also needs to reflect on its own role. The argument that services are under-resourced is not always sufficient when clear warning signs are visible.
“For me, the children within the Launceston catchment deserve better. The summer is likely to be a difficult period for teachers as this transition unfolds, and they deserve to be treated with respect. Many have worked tirelessly and done their best in what has often been a challenging environment.
“Simply changing the name above the door will not be enough for many people. A new structure, a fresh approach, and strong leadership will almost certainly be required to rebuild confidence and provide the fresh start that pupils, staff, and families deserve when they return in September.”
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