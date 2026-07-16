ONE lucky person is guaranteed to win a stunning coastal home on Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula worth over £4-million.
The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will get the keys to a beach-club style four-bedroom property with panoramic sea views, a swimming pool and direct access to Porthbeer Cove via the South West Coast Path. They will also receive £250,000 in cash, as part of a new prize draw raising vital funds for Wellbeing of Women.
The house has been finished to a high standard throughout, with an open-plan, vaulted living space, a bespoke teak kitchen and luxury bathrooms.
The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, plus £200,000 worth of furnishings. The eventual winner will also receive £250,000 in cash to help them settle in, and can choose to either live in the house, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell up to become a cash multi-millionaire.
If the winner decides to keep the property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for many years. If they choose to rent it out, estimates suggest the property could achieve a long-term rental value of around £4,500 per month.
The home was designed to make the most of its coastal setting. The ground floor features four double bedrooms, three with dressing rooms, all with en suite bathrooms, plus a plant room and storage. The first floor offers a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, along with a study, conservatory, boot room and utility room.
The expansive grounds feature a heated outdoor swimming pool, complete with a swim-up bar, sunken banquette seating and fire pit, set within beautifully landscaped gardens. An outdoor kitchen with BBQ and pizza oven sits on the north terrace, ready for entertaining, while a private driveway leads to a three-car garage.
The property sits on the Lizard Peninsula, on the eastern side of the Cornwall National Landscape, just outside the picturesque fishing village of Coverack. The sheltered, sandy crescent of Porthbeer Cove is a short stroll away along the South West Coast Path. Falmouth, with its harbourside restaurants and galleries, is around 30 minutes away, while Redruth offers the nearest mainline station, with direct services to London Paddington in around four and a half hours.
The Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall will raise money to support Wellbeing of Women, with a guaranteed donation of £1-million.
For more than 60 years, Wellbeing of Women has been investing in life-saving research to improve women’s reproductive and gynaecological health. As the only UK charity dedicated to funding research across every stage of women’s lives, Wellbeing of Women supports vital breakthroughs that transform care, improve outcomes and save lives.
The partnership with Omaze will help fund the next generation of women’s health researchers to better understand the health issues that affect women throughout their lives - from periods and fertility to pregnancy, menopause and beyond. The Omaze Women’s Health Research Programme will help close long-standing gaps in women’s health and create a future where every woman can access the care and information she needs at every age.
Wellbeing of Women's partnership with Omaze is supported by comedian and actress Jennifer Saunders.
Jennifer said: “I am proud to support the charity Wellbeing of Women who fund vital research to power breakthroughs in women's health. When women's health improves, everyone benefits. Through supporting the draw, the Omaze Community will make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of women and girls across the country.”
Matt Pohlson, founder and CEO of Omaze, said: "Everyone at Omaze is thrilled to be partnering with Wellbeing of Women for our latest house draw.
"By offering this incredible property on Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula, plus £250,000 in cash, Omaze gives someone the chance to win a truly life-changing prize, while also raising vital funds for Wellbeing of Women's important work.
"The lucky winner will have several fantastic options available to them - moving into this beautiful home, renting it out for a significant extra income, or selling up to become a cash multi-millionaire. The choice is entirely theirs, and whatever they decide, it will change their lives forever.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Omaze Community, we’ve now raised well over £150 million for good causes across the UK."
To date, Omaze has awarded over £200 million in total prize value to its customers in the UK, creating more than 50 millionaires through a combination of spectacular Grand Prize house wins and tax-free cash prizes including the Monthly Millionaire draw.
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Grand Prize Draw closes on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31 2026 for online entries and Wednesday, September 2 for postal entries.
In addition to the grand prize, anyone entering online by Sunday, August 16, 2026, Tuesday, August 18 2026 for postal entries, will also be in with the chance to win an early bird prize of £100,000 in cash along with a VW California Campervan. Entrants can also subscribe for best value bundles and automatic entry into every monthly House, Early Bird and Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw.
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