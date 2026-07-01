THE WWI Pebble Memorial in the Peace Garden at Alexandra Square in Saltash, has been fully restored following a detailed community-led renovation project celebrating remembrance and heritage.
Saltash Town Council confirmed the restoration of the memorial, which was first installed in 2018, and features 141 hand-painted pebbles representing 140 lives lost in the First World War and one additional pebble symbolising those who remain unnamed.
Saltash mayor, Councillor Brian Stoye, praised the efforts put in to complete the project. He said: “It was a real privilege to see the WWI Pebble Memorial so thoughtfully restored. Each of these small pebbles carries an incredible amount of significance, representing a life lost and a story that should never be forgotten.
“It’s so important that we preserve memorials such as this, so future generations can learn about and reflect on our shared history. I’m very grateful to everyone who gave their time, skills and generosity to make this possible – and I do hope the team enjoyed their well-earned pasties!”
The restoration initially began in September 2025 when all of the 141 pebbles were carefully removed by South West Surfacing Specialists. Each stone was then repainted by local artist David Whittley using durable UV-resistant paints designed to prevent fading, replacing the original materials that had deteriorated over time.
On May 28 of this year, the surfacing team then returned to resurface the memorial area, as well as reinstate each pebble in its original position. As each stone was laid, the name of the fallen soldier it represents was read aloud in tribute.
The ceremony drew mayor Stoyel and mayoress Maxine Stoyel, former Saltash mayor Councillor Rachel Bullock, former SGWCC members Sue Hooper, Lynn Marsh and Tony Marsh, artist David Whittley, together with representatives from South West Surfacing Specialists, including owner Wayne Hambly. Members of the public also paused to watch the installation.
The project was delivered in partnership between Saltash Town Council and former members of the Saltash Great War Commemoration Committee (SGWCC), with significant volunteer input and pro-bono work from contractors.
A new plaque installed at the site acknowledges the contribution of Mr Whittley and Mr Hambly alongside the South West Surfacing team, recognising their support for the community project.
The restored pebbles have been sealed with a protective UV coating, restoring their original colour and improving long-term durability against the elements.
Saltash Town Council said the work reflects its ongoing commitment to preserving local heritage and maintaining meaningful public spaces of remembrance.
The council also thanked all contributors involved, highlighting the importance of collaboration between residents, volunteers and local specialists in safeguarding the town’s history.
The restoration ensures the memorial continues to serve as a focal point for remembrance in Saltash, allowing residents, schools and visitors to reflect on the impact of the First World War in a uniquely personal and visual way.
An official unveiling date will be announced in due course, with the council encouraging the local community to attend and pay their respects once confirmed.
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