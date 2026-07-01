ESSENTIAL work to upgrade gas pipes in the Hessary View area of Saltash is set to begin next month as part of a major investment to improve the local energy network.
Wales & West Utilities will start the project on July 13 with work expected to continue until October, subject to progress. The upgrade aims to ensure gas supplies remain safe, reliable and ready to support homes and businesses across the area for decades to come.
The work has been planned in partnership with Cornwall Council, with traffic management measures introduced to help keep the project moving safely while minimising disruption.
The first phase of traffic arrangements will include a road closure on Lollabury Road, from the junction with Callington Road to the rear of 94 Callington Road from July 13 to 27.
During the same period, two-way traffic lights will be in place on Callington Road.
Further works will see Hillside closed between the junction of numbers 82/84 and 65 Hillside Road from August 3 to 21.
Drivers will also be required to give and take on St George’s Road between July 13 and August 7 and Hillside Road between July 13 and August 28.
The project forms part of Wales & West Utilities’ wider programme to invest more than £2.2-million over the next two years upgrading gas infrastructure in the area. The programme will see more than 7,700 metres of gas pipes replaced, helping to modernise the network for current and future energy needs.
Natalie Raphael, who is managing the work for Wales & West Utilities, said the improvements were essential to maintaining a dependable gas supply.
“We understand our work can cause disruption, but it is essential to maintain a resilient gas network that households and businesses can rely on every day.”
Residents can find further information about the project through Wales & West Utilities’ website.
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