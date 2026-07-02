SALTASH residents are being urged to have their say on plans for a further 156 homes at the Treledan development – with concerns being raised over whether the town's infrastructure can keep pace with continued housing growth.
Cornwall Councillor Keith Johnson (Saltash Tamar) has encouraged residents, community groups and Saltash Town Council to engage with a public consultation launched by Bloor Homes before a planning application is submitted to Cornwall Council.
While acknowledging the need for more homes, Cllr Johnson said it was vital schools, healthcare, roads and community facilities were able to cope with the additional demand created by further development.
He said: “Saltash has already experienced substantial housing growth in recent years. It is therefore important that future development is properly planned, with supporting infrastructure delivered alongside new homes rather than following behind.”
He is encouraging people to review the proposals carefully and submit their comments before the consultation closes on Wednesday, July 8.
Cllr Johnson highlighted a number of key issues which he believes should be considered, including the capacity of local schools, the impact on GP surgeries and NHS services, increasing traffic congestion, drainage and utilities, protection of green spaces and biodiversity, and the provision of community facilities needed to support a growing population.
“The planning process is strengthened when it reflects the knowledge and experience of those who live and work in the community,” he said. “As a Cornwall Councillor for Saltash, I will continue to listen to residents’ concerns and representations and will ensure these are raised through the appropriate planning processes.”
The consultation forms part of Bloor Homes' early engagement on proposals for approximately 156 new homes within the wider Treledan development.
According to the housebuilder, the homes would be built on areas of vacant “white land” that have always been identified within the approved Treledan masterplan as being capable of accommodating future development.
The company says the proposals include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, including affordable housing, together with new public open space, landscaping, biodiversity enhancements, tree planting and connections into the existing road, walking and cycling network.
Support for wider community facilities, including sports pitches, also forms part of the proposals.
Bloor Homes says there is an urgent need to deliver new homes in sustainable locations such as Saltash, which has existing services, employment opportunities and public transport links.
Treledan is already one of the largest housing developments in the area, with planning approvals in place for 387 homes in Phase One, 326 homes in Phase Two A and 287 homes in Phase Three.
Because those permissions are now fully allocated, a separate planning application is required for the proposed 156 additional properties.
The developers say the new homes will feature enhanced insulation, high-performance glazing, sustainably sourced timber and renewable technologies including solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps where appropriate.
The company is also continuing technical assessments and discussions with Cornwall Council before submitting a formal planning application later this year.
Residents can view the proposals online and submit feedback.
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