HOSTED by Liskeard and Looe Radio and held at The Hannafore Point Hotel, the night had been six months in its organisation and was a huge success due to the enthusiasm of all the local businesses taking part and the much-needed support of our sponsors, including headline sponsor Tregoad Holiday Park.
The ‘Black Tie’ evening traditionally references the men’s formal attire, however the sparkle was definitely in the hands of the ladies who took the opportunity to show off their most glamorous gowns and outfits.
Following a three-course dinner, it was time for me to take the stage and open the awards to a packed, and wonderfully loud, audience. Each of the three sponsors present, together with Looe Mayor, Cllr Stephen Remington, were tasked with opening the 12 golden envelopes to reveal the individual category winners.
Andy McLeod represented Tregoad, Lindsey and Chris Bailey-Lewis The Portbyhan Hotel, and Amanda represented Charter Oak Cottages team.
Other VIP guests were Mayor of Liskeard Cllr David Braithwaite, plus chair of Liskeard Traders Association Tracy Adams.
The categories were hotly contested and with just short of 1500 individual votes cast, it really was a close-fought battle in many cases.
Winners: Best New BusinessThe Globe Inn; Best Family Business Quirky Boutique and Vintage; Best Food & Beverage Chennai Indian Fusion; Best Retail The Guildhall Market; Best Leisure Looe Beach Hire; Best Professional Services Serene Massage by Chloe; Best Dance and Fitness Bond Dance Company; Best Pub/Bar The Jolly Sailor; Best Salon Elysian Hair; Best Arts and Crafts Joke and Shell Shop; Local FavouriteThe Jolly Sailor; Community Award Kim Spencer - Looe Skatepark Appeal.
Mansel Ahmed, proprietor of Chennai Indian Fusion could not be present at the event and was awarded his trophy at the restaurant the following evening.
Following the presentations, nominees and guests were invited to move into the ballroom where vocalist Alysha Vine treated them to a live performance, before the Liskeard and Looe Radio team saw out the evening with disco tracks.
The evening was a huge success and organisers thanked everyoned who took part and supported the awards.
Looe Raft Race 2026
After a week of unsettled weather, hundreds lined both sides of the quay for the annual race.
Organised by Looe Boat Owners Association, together with Looe RNLI, Liskeard and Looe Radio and supported by Welcome to Looe and Polperro, the race encouraged more than 20 self-made rafts of all colours, sizes and, to be honest, construction viability to take part in the race from Looe Beach, along the harbour, under the bridge and returning to the slipway by the RNLI station.
Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow were invited along to provide the fun, inspirational, music and commentary during the race.
The initial ‘against the tide’ leg meant some paddlers were fighting just to stand still. We had a capsize or two, rafts breaking apart and a lot of gamesmanship to ensure the crowds were entertained throughout.
Category winners and runners up were presented with their awards the Looe Sailing Club.
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