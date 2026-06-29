Organised by Looe Boat Owners Association, together with Looe RNLI, Liskeard and Looe Radio and supported by Welcome to Looe and Polperro, the race encouraged more than 20 self-made rafts of all colours, sizes and, to be honest, construction viability to take part in the race from Looe Beach, along the harbour, under the bridge and returning to the slipway by the RNLI station.