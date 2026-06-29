FIREFIGHTERS from three stations tackled a blaze in a large barn in the countryside near St Austell.
Initially two fire crews, from St Austell and Mevagissey, were called to the incident at Lower Sticker at around 9.30am on Saturday (June 27).
On arrival, they confirmed smoke was coming from the barn and more help was called in from St Austell and St Dennis.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene afterwards monitoring hotspots.
Meanwhile, at lunchtime on Thursday (June 25) during the heatwave, crews from St Austell were called out to Priory Car Park in the town centre where a vehicle was well ablaze.
They put out the fire and made the scene safe.
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