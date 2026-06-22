MICHAEL BOOTH, 53, of West Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to aggravated burglary at a property in Centenary Street, Camborne in October 2024 when he used a wooden chair spindle as a weapon. He was given a custodial sentence of eight years and eight months with 54 months to be spent in prison and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man or a woman or enter Centenary Street, Camborne until 10 June 2041. He was also sentenced for a separate incident when he changed his plea to guilty on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman by penetration at Hayle on 21 December. He had already pleaded guilty to assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was sent to prison for 50 months to run consecutively to his first sentence and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to an address in Hayle until 10 June 2041.