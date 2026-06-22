THREATENED POLICE COMMISSIONER
PAUL MARIE-HUGHES, 54, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with sending the Police and Crime Commissioner a message threatening to burn her alive in her office. He has also pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order made on conviction by sending a woman emails which he was prohibited from doing. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 23 July.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MICHAEL BOOTH, 53, of West Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to aggravated burglary at a property in Centenary Street, Camborne in October 2024 when he used a wooden chair spindle as a weapon. He was given a custodial sentence of eight years and eight months with 54 months to be spent in prison and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man or a woman or enter Centenary Street, Camborne until 10 June 2041. He was also sentenced for a separate incident when he changed his plea to guilty on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman by penetration at Hayle on 21 December. He had already pleaded guilty to assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was sent to prison for 50 months to run consecutively to his first sentence and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to an address in Hayle until 10 June 2041.
SEX OFFENCES
ALAN COUPLAND, 55, of Boscrege, Helston was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin in July 2023. He was given a community order with a four-month curfew to remain at Boscrege House between 7pm and 7am and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 10 June 2028. He has to pay £1000 costs and a £114 surcharge.
SIMON TANTON, 45, of Rapson Road, Liskeard has been given a prison sentence of seven years and six months at Truro Crown Court after he was found guilty of numerous sexual offences including indecently assaulting a girl aged six or seven, indecently assaulting a girl aged 11 or 12 by digital penetration and gross indecency with a girl aged under 14 when he made her watch him masturbate and incited her to touch his penis.
DEAN NASH, 43, of Beacon View Park, Illogan was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at Liskeard in April 2022. He will be sentenced on 17 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact any prosecution witnesses and was put on a 7pm to 7am curfew to remain at his home.
KRISTIAN HARVEY, 23, of Chapel Place, Pillaton who had pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to distributing and making indecent images of children including the most serious Category A has been given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. He has to do 200 hours unpaid work and his phones, which had been seized by police, will be destroyed. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and has to register with the police for ten years and pay a £156 surcharge.
DANIEL SNELL, 35, of Kingdon Way, Holsworthy has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 14 or 15 at Bude between 2020 and 2022. He is alleged to have filmed the activities. His case is listed for 17 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact four females or have unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16.
ASSAULT
AMELIA GOLDSMITH, 21, of Treloggan Road, Newquay, who is facing charges of assaulting a police officer at Quintrell Downs on 25 July and possessing 1.9 grams of cocaine, has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to answer bail.
ROGER HEAP, 57, of The Hurlings, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and being drunk and disorderly at Truro on 11 February. He was fined £276 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.
REBECCA BOOTH, 36, of Melbourne Road, Liskeard changed her plea to guilty when she appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous harm on a woman at Liskeard in February 2023. She will be sentenced on 25 June and was released on conditional bail not to contact her victim.
MICHELLE WYETH, 42, of Southern Way, Wadebridge pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a police officer and an emergency care assistant at Bude in March 2024. She was given a community order and ordered to abstain from alcohol until 9 October
FRAUD
LUCY ANGOVE, 38, of West Street, St Columb pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position when, between March 2024 and March 2025 when she was the manager of The Grove Care Home in Charlestown, she dishonestly abused that position by not safeguarding the interests of a woman to make a gain of £117,228 for herself. She pleaded not guilty to transferring £117,2228 of criminal property by bank transfers. Her trial was fixed for 21 January next year and she was released on conditional bail not to contact the victim and Robert Neilsen aka Robert Hall or go to The Grove Care Home.
ROBERT NEILSEN, 33, of St Johns Close, Stamford Bridge pleaded not guilty to transferring £117,228 of criminal property by bank transfers at St Austell between March 2024 and March 2025. He will stand trial on 21 January and was released on conditional bail not to contact Lucy Angove.
ANDREW HEREWARD, 42, of School Hill, Mevagissey pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by using a fuel card belonging to Mack Logistics when he was no longer employed by them. He was fined £737 and ordered to pay £2511 compensation, a £295 surcharge and £85 costs.
JETHRO ADAMS, 54, of Trewithen Farm, Laneast has been given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position when he was the general manager of North Cornwall Bottle Gas and Solid Fuel Merchants on Pennygilliam Industrial Estate in Launceston between 2022 and 2025 and dishonestly made a gain of £85,570. Police had confiscated £71,865 and this will be paid as compensation - the court acknowledged that the defendant does not have a criminal lifestyle. He also has to do 240 hours unpaid work and pay a £156 surcharge.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
EZRA AUSTIN, 21, of East Street, Newquay was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 14 June not to contact or threaten a person or attend an address in Blackwater.
BENJAMIN RUNDLE, 32, of Meadow Park, St Ive Road, Liskeard was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 15 June not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Higher Stennack.
ABUSED DOG AND CAT
JORDAN WOOD, 25, of Trekenning Tourist Park, Newquay pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Labrador known as Chance and a cat known as Casper by physically abusing them causing non-accidental injuries and, jointly with ELLEN GIBSON, causing unnecessary suffering to Chance by failing to provide prompt and effective veterinary care for his head injuries and for Casper who had fractured ribs and eye injuries. He will be sentenced on 10 July.
THREE CATS DIED
KELLY WEARNE, 21, of Chapel Court, Penwithick pleaded guilty to, between 17 August and 10 September last year causing unnecessary suffering to three cats – Ghost, Bear and Ginger – resulting in their death through neglect. She will be sentenced on 10 July.
FAILED TO MEET NEEDS OF DOG
ANTHONY THACKER, 34, of Dungarth Green, Liskeard pleaded guilty to, jointly with KATY NELSON, failing to meet the needs of a bully-type dog called Tank. They failed to provide proper veterinary care and attention for his weight loss and deteriorating health. He will be sentenced on 10 July.
DEATH SENTENCE FOR DOG
DAVID SCOTT, 53, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel has been told by Bodmin magistrates that his XL Bully called Ninnia will be destroyed unless he obtains an exemption order in the next two months.
DRUG CRIME
EXHISJAN DISHA, 27, of Beresford Hotel, Narrowcliff, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cocaine at Newquay with intent to supply on 17 May. He was sent to prison for 22 months, £1540 cash and his phone were forfeited and he has to pay a £187 surcharge.
ERICK BUENO, 31, from Rio de Janeiro pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 3.75 grams of cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on 11 May. He was sent to prison for 20 months, had £1355 cash forfeited and will be deported back to Brazil on his release.
ROBBERY
RYAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Tremodrett Road, Roche was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of robbing a man of a wallet at St Austell on 21 November. He will be sentenced on 17 July.
JAY CUNNINGHAM, 26, of Fresh Start, Truro Road, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of robbing a man of a wallet at St Austell on 21 November. He will be sentenced on 17 July and was remanded in custody.
THEFT
DANIEL ELLIS, 44, of Barton Lane, White Cross, Newquay pleaded guilty to theft by finding of an iPhone, £25 cash and a debit card at Barton Lane, White Cross on 8 June. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £25 compensation and £85 costs.
KATIE MESLEY, 38, of Copper Beeches Hotel, Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £56 from the Co-op in Barras Street, Liskeard on 29 April, stealing meat and alcohol worth £190 from the Co-op in Threemilestone on 24 May and a pack of cider worth £9.25 from the Co-op in Barras Street, Liskeard on 28 May. She was given a 50-week custodial period with 14 days to be spent in prison. Magistrates noted her continued pattern of similar offences and her blatant disregard of court orders. She has to pay £255 compensation.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVING
JAMES BOUND, 50, of NFA, Callington has been banned from driving for 20 months after being convicted of driving on Launceston Road, Kelly Bray last July with 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will get a 20-week reduction if he completes a course, was fined £124 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £50 surcharge. He had also been charged with driving a Ford Transit dangerously but had the case dismissed when no evidence was offered to the court.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.