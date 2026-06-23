THE owners of a family-run farm shop and café are in a celebratory mood after being named Best Farm Shop/Deli in the Muddy Stilettos Cornwall Awards 2026.
Trevithick & Trays Farm Shop & Café, located at London Apprentice between St Austell and Mevagissey, secured the prestigious title following a public vote.
The business was founded by husband-and-wife Alison and Paddy Talen, who have owned and operated the neighbouring River Valley Holiday Park for many years.
Having realised their dream of creating their own farm shop and café in spring 2021, the couple quickly established Trevithick & Trays as a destination for local food and drink.
The business takes its name from the couple’s rich Cornish family heritage and has earned a loyal following among both local residents and visitors to the area.
Responding to growing demand, Trevithick & Trays expanded in early 2025, increasing the size of the farm shop to offer a wider selection of produce and adding extra seating.
Alison Talen from Trevithick & Trays Farm Shop & Café said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for us in the Muddy Stilettos Awards. It really is humbling to win such an award, even more so when it’s decided by our customers.
“Our amazing team work incredibly hard looking after our customers, which is a large part of why we have won this accolade. Since we opened just over five years ago, we have been blown away by the support of our customers who love our farm shop and café.
“As a Cornish family with deep roots, we’re proud to offer as much food and drink carefully produced in the county as we possibly can. Much is sourced from farmers and producers who are located within a few miles of our farm shop.”
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