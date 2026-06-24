Andrew Marshall, marketing director of CarMoney, said: "Having a car is supposed to give you independence and open up career options, but current pump prices are forcing younger workers into some incredibly tough choices. When a fifth of the youngest workforce is juggling their grocery budget just to pay for the drive to work, transport costs stop being a standard monthly bill and start dictating where and how people can afford to be employed. Getting through this takes some serious budgeting, and younger drivers are clearly having to make the biggest personal sacrifices just to keep up with their normal working week."