ENGLAND world cup matches are ‘coming home’ to Newquay’s football stadium.
The Wax Group is staging a fanzone with a big screen at Newquay Football Club in Mount Wise for the Three Lions’ matches against Ghana on Tuesday, June 23 at 9pm and Panama on Saturday, June 27 at 10pm.
It follows weather forcing its last fanzone for England’s game against Croatia on Wednesday, June 17 being staged indoors at Newquay Sports Centre due to the weather.
A spokesperson for Wax said: “After the weather forced our last fanzone indoors, we’re getting ready to bring the remaining England matches to Mount Wise Stadium, home of Newquay AFC.
“The last one proved the World Cup fanzone can work whatever the weather.
“The Newquay Sports Hall backup kept everyone dry, the big screen was on, and the atmosphere was still brilliant.
“But watching England at a proper football club is special.
“A big screen at Mount Wise. Food and drink. Families, mates, neighbours and the whole town together under the lights.
“It is more than just a place to watch the game. It’s a chance to support local grassroots football and be part of something at the heart of the town. Each pint sold helps support the local team.
“And if the weather turns again, we’ve already got the indoor backup ready at Newquay Sports Centre.
“Either way, the fanzone is on. It’s coming home.
“Whether you’ve been coming to Mount Wise for years or you’ve never been through the gates before, come down for the next group games.”
Al Lenton, vice chairman of Newquay AFC, said: “A football ground, under the lights, with the people you live alongside. You can’t really replicate that anywhere else in town.”
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