FOOTBALL fans are being urged not to drink and drive as England kick off their World Cup campaign today against Croatia, with a new THINK! summer safety push aimed at matchday audiences.
Timed to the tournament, the campaign delivers the message “If you're planning to drive, it's best to have none”, combining media partnerships, creator content and stakeholder communications to place road safety messaging within football moments.
It is supported by sports creators Zac Djellab and Ollie Thomas, who have produced content around England fixtures, including the build-up to today’s opening match and live fan perspectives from matchday environments.
Zac’s content is filmed around England’s friendly against Costa Rica and published ahead of the tournament opener, encouraging drivers to choose alcohol-free alternatives.
Ollie captures the atmosphere of England’s first group-stage match from a live fan environment, aiming to extend the campaign into real matchday settings.
The campaign aims to reach supporters across the full football journey, from home build-up to pubs and fan zones, normalising alcohol-free choices for drivers.
The Minister for Local Transport, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Drink-driving ruins lives, and even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgement and increase the risk of a serious collision. Choosing to drive completely alcohol-free is the safest option for everyone on our roads.
“This THINK! campaign is a smart and timely way to reach drivers during the World Cup, using trusted media, creators and partners to remind people of the 0% options available before they decide to drink.
“Our new Road Safety Strategy, the first in over a decade, will save lives by tackling the root causes of deaths on our roads. We have set an ambitious target to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 65 per cent by 2035 and have consulted on multiple new measures, including a lower drink-drive limit and a minimum learning period.”
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