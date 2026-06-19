A BID for the siting of up to 100 units of holiday accommodation near Bude has been partly refused by Cornwall Council.
Seasons Holiday PLC submitted an application in 2024 seeking permission for a phased hybrid scheme for the siting of the units to include the development of bases, decking, landscaping, highways and associated infrastructure in a number of fields lettered from E to H alongside public open space.
It said its intentions were to: “Extend Bude Coastal Resort to provide additional high quality self contained, self-catering accommodation, served by the high quality facilities already at the existing site.
“For the avoidance of doubt, reference to ‘lodge’ in this application is to a unit of accommodation falling to be within the 1960 caravan act Consideration has been given to the landscape and visual sensitivities of the site through the development of this vision.
“The expansion plans respect the existing landscape framework which will be integrated into the wider context and served via the existing network of public footpaths.”
The applicant’s planning agent in the documents submitted said that the scheme would bring millions of pounds worth of benefits to the area.
It added that once operational, it would bring 66 direct jobs to the town and £5.9-million of direct and indirect annual expenditure.
Further, the applicant suggested in its benefits analysis that in an area with an average house price of 17 per cent above average for Cornwall and 19 per cent above the national average, its proposals would help ease housing market pressure by reducing the demand for second or holiday homes amongst the existing brick and mortar housing stock.
It added that the plans had been developed to respond sensitively to the local landscape and provide substantial areas of green infrastructure and accessible recreational space.
After previous pre-application advice enquiry requests to Cornwall Council, the applicant said that in this hybrid scheme it had reduced the number of holiday lodges on the site and incorporate a larger open space.
Of 182 submissions by members of the public as part of the consultation process, there were 181 objections and one statement of support.
Bude-Stratton Town Council also objected to the scheme, stating: “Bude-Stratton Town Council strongly object to the application. Bude-Stratton Town Council’s original objection still stands with the addition of:
“Bude-Stratton Town Council can see no consultation with South West Water regarding the lack of provision for foul water given the possible addition of 100 units all year round
“Bude-Stratton Town Council have grave concerns re access to the site from the very narrow un-adopted road/lane
“There is no meaningful gap between the settlements leading to coalescence
“The Environment Agency concerns still have not been addressed
“The Bude-Stratton area has a lack of infrastructure to accommodate 100 more units of accommodation.”
However, in its decision, Cornwall Council’s planning department decreed that it would only permit a partial approval.
It said that in field B, it would allow 21 lodges, which would replace 25 glamping tents in extant planning permission from 2016 and 2021.
Meanwhile, in field C, it would allow 15 lodges to replace 28 brick cottages which were approved in 2009, and would allow 22 lodges in field D.
The council added that to allow development in the other parcels of land would represent an unjustified encroachment of a ‘built form’ into undeveloped agricultural land that formed part of a wider landscape corridor between Bude, Stratton and Flexbury.
Refusing the development of up to 42 units in fields E to G, the council told Seasons Holiday PLC: “The proposed outline development of up to 42 units of holiday accommodation within Fields E–G would result in the unjustified encroachment of built form into an area of currently undeveloped agricultural land which forms part of a wider landscape corridor separating the settlements of Bude, Stratton and Flexbury.
“This land performs a critical visual, spatial and transitional role, providing a clear break between built-up areas and contributing to the distinct identity and setting of each settlement. The separation between these settlements is not merely a physical distinction but reflects the historic pattern of settlement growth and the relationship between the built form and the surrounding landscape.
“The retention of this separation is important in maintaining the individual identity and sense of place associated with each community. The introduction of further built development within this landscape corridor would diminish the legibility of settlement boundaries, weaken the historic relationship between settlement and landscape, and contribute to the gradual coalescence of settlements.
“This would result in harm to the established settlement pattern and the cultural character of the area by eroding the distinctiveness of Bude, Stratton and Flexbury as separate communities. The site is located within the Bude Basin Landscape Character Area, where a key characteristic and management objective is to maintain the separation of settlements and avoid coalescence.
“The proposed development would significantly erode this landscape function by narrowing and fragmenting the remaining green corridor, diminishing its effectiveness as both a visual and perceptual gap. This would result in the progressive coalescence of settlements, undermining the established settlement pattern and adversely harming the legibility of the landscape and the individual character of the settlements.
“Furthermore, the development would conflict with the guidance set out at paragraph 1.66 of the Cornwall Local Plan, which recognises the importance of larger gaps between built-up areas in providing setting and character, and requires that such gaps are not significantly diminished.
“It would also directly conflict with Policy 3 of the Bude-Stratton Neighbourhood Development Plan, which seeks to maintain separation between Bude, Stratton and Flexbury and resist proposals that would lead to their coalescence.
“As such, the proposal fails to respect the character and sensitivity of the site and its wider landscape context, resulting in significant and demonstrable harm to landscape character, settlement setting and spatial separation.”
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