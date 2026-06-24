A CORNISH MP has written to Pennon Group chief executive officer Keith Haslett demanding urgent clarity over the reinstatement of a bonus payment awarded to former CEO Susan Davy.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, is calling for full transparency from the company and assurances that any bonus payments made to senior executives are completely separate from customer bills, as concerns continue to grow among residents over water company performance, sewage pollution and environmental standards.
The letter comes after widespread reporting that Susan Davy was awarded a £270,000 bonus despite a series of major issues affecting customers and communities, including sewage discharges across South East Cornwall and the cryptosporidium outbreak in the Brixham area.
The reports have prompted a strong public reaction, with many residents questioning whether senior leadership rewards reflect the challenges faced by customers who continue to experience concerns over water quality, pollution and the reliability of services.
In her letter to Mr Haslett, Ms Gelderd raised concerns that have been shared with her by local residents across her South East Cornwall constituency. Many people have told the MP that they expect their water bills to be used to provide essential services, maintain and improve infrastructure, and protect the environment, rather than contributing towards bonuses for former company executives.
Ms Gelderd has also asked what measures Pennon Group is taking to restore public confidence following repeated environmental and service failures. She highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust between water companies and the communities they serve.
Commenting on the situation, Ms Gelderd said: “People in South East Cornwall should not be paying for the bonus of a former water company CEO who repeatedly failed to deliver for its customers. Local residents already face some of the highest water bills in the country, while our waterways continue to suffer from sewage pollution.
“Enough is enough. That’s why I have written to the new chief executive officer of Pennon Group, Keith Haslett, to demand explanations over whether customer bills have paid for this bonus, and if pollution incidents are taken into account when deciding bonuses.”
Since being elected, Ms Gelderd says she has consistently raised concerns about water quality and sewage pollution affecting Cornish waters - and her work has included organising a beach clean at Seaton Beach to collect important data for the Marine Conservation Society, regularly challenging water quality issues in Parliament, and meeting with Water Minister Emma Hardy MP to discuss the impact of sewage pollution on local communities.
She has also directly challenged senior leadership at South West Water over environmental performance, customer impact and the need for improvements.
Ms Gelderd’s campaigning has contributed to the River Fowey in Lostwithiel being designated as a bathing water site, strengthening protections for local waterways and increasing recognition of the importance of protecting Cornwall’s natural environment.
She has also said she will continue pressing for accountability from water companies and campaigning for long-term improvements to the health of Cornish rivers, beaches and seas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.