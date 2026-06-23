A MP has staged rallies in Newquay and Par to launch a new community project to hold South West Water to account.
Newquay and St Austell MP Noah Law held events at Fistral Beach and Par Beach to unveil a community-led Water Wardens project.
The project aims to make water testing easier for the public, helping existing organisations fill gaps that may be present in their own water testing provisions through additional volunteers and co-ordination support, whilst also supporting water testing in areas that do not conduct testing in mid Cornwall.
Water Wardens will be invited to use handheld tests, provided by a Cornish-based water testing company, which provide calibrated results for bacteria present in the water within 15 minutes, in line with Environment Agency classifications.
Water Wardens will create an evidence base of water quality, focusing on areas that are monitored less or not at all.
The project will also allow direct focus on the human health impacts of water pollution, providing almost-live information about where it is and isn’t safe to swim and bathe, working with existing groups directly to do so.
Groups in attendance included Friends of Par Beach, Friends of Fowey Estuary, Marine Conservation Society and Clean Seas Newquay.
They heard from Mr Law, local activists and industry experts. There was also an introduction from Bactiquick on how the water testing will work.
Mr Law said: “This project will help us hold water bosses and regulators to account over the methods they use.
“We deserve clean beaches and rivers, so let's build an evidence base that's undeniable.
“I am working on this issue at every level, from the grassroots campaign to the infrastructure investments needed, to strengthening the regulation of the sector, all the way through to asking the fundamental questions about the business model of the industry.”
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