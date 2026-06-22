THE ROAR of cheering spectators filled the air in Looe on Sunday, June 21 as the town’s popular raft race returned in sweltering conditions.
Jointly organised by the Looe Boat Owners Association and Looe RNLI, the event attracted a buoyant crowd who lined the Banjo Pier and quaysides to watch the competitive and light-hearted racing action on the water.
The spirit of friendly chaos was felt by all as rowers navigated a course rounding the Banjo Pier before heading up the Looe River and finishing at the RNLI Slipway.
The race is the brainchild of Dave and Vicky Peat which, with the support of local businesses, has been running for over twenty years and providing an important source of financial support for Looe Lifeboat Station.
Over the years, around £28,800 has been raised from proceeds of the raft races for Looe RNLI, and this year’s race raised over £2,600 through entry fees, sponsorship and a bucket collection.
24 rafts of all shapes and sizes took part in three different races including the adult fun race, as well as the longer elite contest and the shorter junior race.
The results were as follows:
Adult Elite: 1) Starmageddon – Looe Old Farmers; 2) Pizza of Eight – Dads for Father’s day; 3) Tipsy Tanic – The Tipsy Cow.
Adult fun: 1) Grog One – Grog and Ale House; 2) The Kracken 2 - Group of friends; 3) Team Dottys – Dotty’s Cafe.
Junior: 1) No Clooe; 2) 1st Liskeard Scouts; 3) Looe Football Club.
LBOA Special Award: Aquatics Anonymous – a team from the NHS for perseverance.
Fancy Dress: Looe Pioneers.
Sponsorship Shield: Pizza of Eight.
Christine Magnowska, chair of the RNLI’s Looe and Liskeard fundraising team said: “Thank you to all that came along and supported this year’s raft race organised by Looe Boat Owners Association and Looe RNLI. This is a great annual event and it would not be a success if we did not have all the amazing rafts taking part and the crowds cheering them on.
“Whilst the raft race was taking place, we had RNLI volunteers out collecting vital funds. The event has raised over £2,600. Thank you to everyone that came to the event to support the raft race and for your donations, all of which enables our RNLI volunteer crews to continue Saving Lives At Sea”.
A spokesperson for Looe Town Council added: “It was great to see so many people in Looe enjoying the return of the popular raft race. A fantastic turnout and plenty of community spirit made for an enjoyable event along the river, thank you to everyone who took part and helped make it happen.
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