RAIL passengers across the South West are being warned of disruption this week as Great Western Railway (GWR) and South Western Railway (SWR) introduce amended timetables due to an expected period of extreme heat.
Both operators will run reduced services on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after the Met Office issued a rare Red Extreme Heat Warning covering large parts of the two networks. The changes are designed to help maintain more reliable services during the challenging weather conditions, with trains expected to run at lower speeds to protect infrastructure.
Customers have been advised to check their journey before travelling on Tuesday, while only making essential journeys on Wednesday and Thursday in line with national travel guidance.
Passengers should expect fewer trains, busier services and longer journey times throughout the three-day period. Although operators are working to keep services running as planned, further short-notice changes and cancellations remain possible.
Journey planners will be updated regularly, and travellers are being encouraged to check the latest information on the GWR and SWR websites before setting out.
SWR Chief Operating Officer Stuart Meek said: “While we’ll be working hard to keep customers moving, the Met Office’s Red Extreme Heat Warning means an amended timetable will be in place with fewer trains on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“Customers should check before travelling on Tuesday and only travel if essential on Wednesday and Thursday. If you must travel, please remember to take precautions such as bringing a water bottle and not boarding a train if you are feeling unwell.”
The extreme heat has already affected some services, with a shortage of available trains causing the 9.37am Liskeard to Looe service to be cancelled on Tuesday morning. However, the remainder of the daily route continued without further reported issues.
Passengers travelling during the heatwave are advised to carry water, plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.
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