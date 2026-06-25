DEVON and Cornwall Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing from Looe.
Lesley Throupe was last believed to have been seen in the Kilmers Way area at around 11am on Wednesday (June 24).
Officers are now appealing to the public for any information that could help locate Lesley and ensure he is safe.
Lesley is described as a white male of average build, with short light brown hair and a greying beard. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing glasses, a dark grey T-shirt featuring the words “The Godfather” in large red writing, black shorts and grey and white trainers.
Police are urging anyone who may have seen Lesley, or anyone who knows where he may be, to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting Log 405 of June 24.
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